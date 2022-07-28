Franklin Police Looking to ID These Two Theft Suspects

Franklin Police are hoping someone may recognize one of these suspects. They are wanted for stealing a woman’s wallet from her purse in a shopping cart at Sam’s Club at 3070 Mallory Lane on June 10th at approximately 5:45 pm. They then used a credit card from that wallet to make purchases at the very same Sam’s Club at 5:51 pm and also the Target at 1701 Galleria Blvd at 6:07pm.

The loss, in this case, is over $3,000. Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize either one of these suspects.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

