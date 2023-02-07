VIDEO: Franklin Police Looking for Shoplifting Suspect

Franklin Police want to identify this man. He’s wanted for visiting the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms and, on at least three different occasions, shoplifting decorative lamps and accessories.

So far, the suspect’s gotten away with more than $800 in merchandise – but police are hoping someone might be able to shed a little light on who he is.

There’s a cash reward for information on the thief’s identity.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

