Franklin Police Looking for Road Rage Suspect

On May 11th at approximately 9:30 pm, this suspect pointed a black handgun at another driver in the parking lot of IHOP on Murfreesboro Road following a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Road.

The victim and a witness advised the tag on the vehicle was an Ohio plate. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip