Franklin Police Looking for Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect

On November 14, 2023, a white Chevrolet truck was stolen from behind a business on Lakeview Drive in Franklin.

Surveillance video showed a white male suspect entering the stolen truck through the passenger side door. The suspect then gets back into his truck and drives out of the camera’s view.

Shortly after, another male with a hooded jacket enters the victim’s truck and drives it away. The suspect was driving a white two-door truck believed to be a Ford with a black mark above the back driver’s side tire.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

Source: Frankin Police

