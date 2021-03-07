Franklin Police Looking for Leronte Burks

Franklin Police are seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Laronte Burks. He’s on the run after evading Franklin Police Officers attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant out of Giles County. Burks is now facing new charges in Franklin, including Felony Evading and Reckless Endangerment With a Deadly Weapon.

Burks is a convicted felon with a violent history who is currently out on probation. There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.

Call Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip