Franklin Police Looking for Leronte Burks

Franklin Police are seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Laronte Burks. He’s on the run after evading Franklin Police Officers attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant out of Giles County. Burks is now facing new charges in Franklin, including Felony Evading and Reckless Endangerment With a Deadly Weapon.
Burks is a convicted felon with a violent history who is currently out on probation. There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.
Call Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more