Franklin Police Looking for Leronte Burks

From Franklin Police

By
Press Release
-
Laronte Burks

Franklin Police are seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Laronte Burks. He’s on the run after evading Franklin Police Officers attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant out of Giles County. Burks is now facing new charges in Franklin, including Felony Evading and Reckless Endangerment With a Deadly Weapon.

Burks is a convicted felon with a violent history who is currently out on probation. There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.

Call Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip

More Crime News

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here