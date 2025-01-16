Franklin Police Looking for Credit Card Thief

January 16, 2025 – The Franklin Police Department is looking for a woman who is suspected of spending thousands of dollars with stolen credit cards.

On January 12 and 13, detectives said the woman stole credit cards from multiple lockers at a fitness facility in Franklin. The woman is then suspected of using the cards at Costo locations in Nashville and Hendersonville, spending over $10,000 on merchandise and electronics.

The suspect may be traveling in a white Toyota minivan with California license plate: 9NUY025.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794- 2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Case No. 2025000127 and 2025000128

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email