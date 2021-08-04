Franklin Police Looking for Auto Burglary and Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Do you recognize this suspect? He is wanted for burglarizing a vehicle at 1345 Eastern Flank Circle on July 23rd and stealing a purse.

The suspect then used a bank card to make six charges at the Kroger at 1203 Murfreesboro Road in the amount of $2542.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip