Franklin Police Lieutenant Retires After 29 Years of Service

Lt. John Lawrence began his career with the Franklin Police Department February 3, 1992. Prior to achieving the rank of Lieutenant, Lawrence has enjoyed serving the Department and Franklin community as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, SWAT Team member and commander, and Patrol Sergeant. His most recent assignments include Chief Firearms Instructor and Rangemaster.

Lt. Lawrence grew up in Arkansas before joining the Army, where he served as an Infantryman, in the 101st and Korea. Lawrence continued his service to America in The National Guard and Army Reserve for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.

Lt. Lawrence has degrees from Arkansas State University and MTSU. He is also a Class 252 graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.

“Lt. Lawrence has served both his country and the City of Franklin,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “He accomplished so much as a member of the FPD. I am grateful for him and wish him the best in his retirement.”

John’s contributions to the Franklin Police Department over the past 29 years have been immeasurable, and he will be greatly missed by his Franklin PD family.