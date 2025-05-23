Franklin Police Launch Public Awareness Campaign: “Give Tailgating a Brake”

The Franklin Police Department is rolling out a new public service campaign to help make local roads safer: Give Tailgating a Brake. This effort aims to remind drivers about the dangers of following too closely and to encourage safe driving habits that prevent rear-end collisions.

As part of the campaign, officers from the department’s Traffic Unit are placing signs in areas around Franklin known for frequent traffic crashes. These signs serve as a friendly reminder to leave more space between vehicles, something that can make a big difference in preventing accidents.

According to 2024 crash data, following too closely, often referred to as tailgating, was the leading contributing factor in traffic crashes throughout the city, accounting for 692 incidents, or 22.4% of all reported collisions.

“Rear-end crashes can be prevented with one simple habit: giving yourself space,” said Traffic Unit Lieutenant Amy Butler. “We hope these signs make drivers think twice about how closely they’re following the car in front of them.”

The Franklin Police Department encourages drivers to follow a few easy tips to reduce the risk of rear-end crashes:

Use the Three-Second Rule: Pick a fixed object ahead. When the vehicle in front of you passes it, count three full seconds. If you reach the same point before finishing the count, you’re too close.

Leave Extra Room in Poor Conditions: Wet roads, low visibility, and nighttime driving all require increased following distances.

Watch Your Speed: Slowing down naturally increases your following distance and gives you more time to react.

Minimize Distractions: Stay focused so you can recognize when traffic slows or stops ahead of you.

This public awareness effort is just one part of the Franklin Police Department’s ongoing mission to support safer streets and educate the community.

