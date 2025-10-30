Franklin Police Launch Home Safe Franklin Program To Protect Vulnerable Residents

The Franklin Police Department has launched Home Safe Franklin, a new voluntary registry designed to help officers quickly and safely reunite vulnerable individuals with their loved ones in the event they wander or become disoriented.

Home Safe Franklin allows families and caregivers to provide essential information about loved ones who live with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome, or other cognitive or developmental challenges. That information is securely stored in a confidential database accessible only to law enforcement, ensuring officers have the tools they need to respond swiftly and compassionately during a crisis.

“The goal is simple — to bring loved ones home safely,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “When someone goes missing, every minute counts. This program gives our officers critical information right away, helping us locate and reunite families faster.”

Residents can register their loved ones through a secure online form available on the Franklin Police Department’s website. The registration process takes only a few minutes and asks for details such as a recent photo, physical description, known routines, and emergency contact information. To learn more or to register, visit: https://www.franklintn.gov/government/departments-k-z/home-safe-franklin

