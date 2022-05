Police are looking for information about a suspect who stole about $2,000 in jewelry from the Franklin Walmart.





While the video you see here is poor in quality, officers are hoping that the older style vehicle the suspect left in might help someone recognize him. The white male has tattoos on his right forearm.

Call Crime Stoppers with any information: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

