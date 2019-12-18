Detectives in Franklin are investigating an overnight stabbing. It happened at Viera Cool Springs apartments, at 300 N. Royal Oaks Boulevard. At around 10:30, Tuesday night, a 19-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the parking lot by a black male wearing a hoodie. His injuries were serious, but the victim is in stable condition at the hospital. The motive in this stabbing is unclear.

Franklin Police are asking area residents to check their doorbell cams for anything that might help. If you have any information about this case, call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513.

Want to leave an anonymous tip?

There is a cash reward for information- Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

