Franklin Police Investigating Tuesday Evening Homicide

February 12, 2025 – Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Valor Ct. for a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers discovered a man on the ground who had been shot. The victim, Lattarius Johnson, 32, of Franklin, was rushed to an area hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives are following up on leads. At this time, the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on a suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: FPD

