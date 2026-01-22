Franklin Police Investigating Suspected Drugging and Theft Involving Hotel Guest

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is suspected of drugging a man and stealing some of his personal belongings.

The victim told police that he met the woman at a bar in downtown Nashville on the evening of January 6. He said the woman then drove him to his hotel in Franklin, and at some point, he may have been drugged. When he woke up the next morning, he discovered that several credit cards and his phone were missing. The victim later noticed that multiple unauthorized charges were made using his credit cards at stores throughout Nashville.

The woman, who is likely 25-30 years old, may have blonde hair and was last seen driving a small, dark SUV.

Anyone with information on the woman is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

