Franklin Police Investigating Shoplifting Incident At Local Store

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of shoplifting more than $1,200 in merchandise from a local store.

The crime occurred at the Farrier Ln. CVS on January 23. According to Franklin police detectives, the subject entered the store and allegedly grabbed multiple skin and facial cosmetics. He then left the business without paying for the products.

The man was last seen wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, burgundy jacket, khaki pants, and a black brace on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email