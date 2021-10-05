Franklin Police Investigating Shooting in Cadet Subdivision

UPDATE: Oct 5 9:30pm

The victim in tonight’s shooting on Reveille Court has died. The 57-year-old was shot outside of his home during a dispute in his neighborhood. This is not a domestic-related case. The 27-year-old suspect has not yet been formally charged, but is in police custody.

The victim’s identity, information about the suspect, and the suspect’s charges will be released on Wednesday.

“Our hearts hurt for the loss of a member of our community to senseless violence, and we’re praying, especially, for his family,” writes FPD in a press release.

Original Story

Franklin police are investigating after a man was shot at around 5:15 pm during a neighborhood dispute on Reveille Court, in the Cadet Subdivision. The victim was seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital.

The shooter is in custody, and there is no active threat.

Updates will be made as they become available.