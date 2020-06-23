



Franklin Police are investigating after someone wrote a racial slur on the Hunters Bend Elementary sign outside the Fieldstone Farms neighborhood school. The word, written in blue chalk, was quickly removed.

While the graffiti was easy to remove, it left a painful mark on school staffers and neighborhood residents. Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000

or click to submit an anonymous eTip



