Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Downtown Business Break-ins

From Franklin Police Dept.

By
Press Release
-
business breakins downtown franklin

Detectives are investigating after two businesses were burglarized in downtown Franklin.

Officers learned of the first burglary after an alarm was triggered at the Baskin-Robbins on Main Street. Arriving officers found the front door shattered, and that the suspects had left before their arrival. The video you see here is from Baskin-Robins.

An early-morning jogger reported seeing shattered glass at a second business, French’s Shoes and Boots, on Fifth Avenue N. Arriving officers found that business had also been burglarized.


Both crimes appear to have occurred between 12:30 and 3:30 am. The same burglars are believed responsible for both break-ins. Cash left on the premises appears to have been the target at both locations.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information in these cases.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

