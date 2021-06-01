Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Auto Burglaries and Shots Fired

This morning, Franklin Police are investigating multiple overnight auto burglaries. About a dozen unlocked cars were entered and rifled through. Areas impacted include the Royal Oaks and W. Main Street corridors, including Carter St. Forrest St, and Champions Circle.

Several shots were fired on Champions Circle by two black males in a silver Ford Escape. No one was injured by the gunfire, and it is unclear if there was an intended target. The suspects who fired the shots are believed to be responsible for some of the burglaries.

Detectives are asking area residents to check their Ring doorbells and other home surveillance for overnight activations, and to call if they find anything that might help. Franklin Police also want to remind residents to lock their cars & homes, and to leave an outside light on, every night, as part of the nationwide crime prevention strategy: The #9PMRoutine.