Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Auto Burglaries and Shots Fired

This morning, Franklin Police are investigating multiple overnight auto burglaries. About a dozen unlocked cars were entered and rifled through. Areas impacted include the Royal Oaks and W. Main Street corridors, including Carter St. Forrest St, and Champions Circle.
Several shots were fired on Champions Circle by two black males in a silver Ford Escape. No one was injured by the gunfire, and it is unclear if there was an intended target. The suspects who fired the shots are believed to be responsible for some of the burglaries.
Detectives are asking area residents to check their Ring doorbells and other home surveillance for overnight activations, and to call if they find anything that might help. Franklin Police also want to remind residents to lock their cars & homes, and to leave an outside light on, every night, as part of the nationwide crime prevention strategy: The #9PMRoutine.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.