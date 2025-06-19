Franklin Police Investigating Gun Store Burglary

June 19, 2025 – Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are searching for three individuals who burglarized a local gun store.

The crime occurred just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18 at Outpost Armory on Lakeview Dr. During their investigation, detectives discovered that two masked burglars stole two firearms before exiting the store and fleeing with a third suspect in what is believed to be a red Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

The ATF is also investigating.

Source: Franklin Police Department

