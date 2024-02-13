Franklin Police Investigating Downtown Auto Burglary

February 13, 2024 – Franklin Police are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of downtown Franklin on February 9th.

The suspect was with one other female and a male. They were seen getting into a white Nissan Altima with a stolen license plate on it.

2024000415 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Franklin Police urge residents to always lock their car doors, and remove valuables from parked vehicles. Doing these two things greatly reduces your risk of becoming a victim.

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information, with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000. eTips can be submitted here.

Source: Franklin Police

