Franklin Police responded to the Starbucks at 204 South Royal Oaks shortly before 3:30 after an armed man entered the business, presented a pistol in his waistband, and demanded money.

Franklin Police are looking for this vehicle that the robber left in. The vehicle had a temp tag and damage on the drivers side read corner panel. Investigators are working to obtain addition footage of the suspect and vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.