Franklin Police Installing QR Code Decals on All Patrol Vehicles

The Franklin Police Department is installing a new feature on all its patrol vehicles.

The law enforcement agency is placing a scannable QR code decal on each police vehicle that connects to the City of Franklin’s hiring website, www.FranklinTn.gov/JoinFPD. The text above the QR code reads, “Join Franklin’s Finest.”

“We hope this innovative approach will attract interested candidates to the Franklin Police Department,” according to Max Winitz, public information manager for the Franklin Police Department. “This is an outstanding city to serve and protect.”

Recently, the Franklin Police Department became one of the highest paying agencies in Middle Tennessee. The starting salary for a new officer without law enforcement experience is now $60,000. Those who are already certified will make at least $65,000 when they are hired by the police department. Currently, the department is searching for certified officers.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email