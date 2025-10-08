Franklin Police Hosting Free Active Shooter Training Seminar

The Franklin Police Department is inviting the public to attend a Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Seminar on Thursday, November 6, in the Community Room at Franklin Police Headquarters, located at 900 Columbia Ave. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

The free, 90-minute seminar is designed to equip community members with critical information and practical strategies to help them stay safe during an active shooter situation. Attendees will learn how to:

Recognize the signs of potential violence before it occurs.

Develop a survival mindset.

Respond decisively during an active threat to protect themselves and others.

“Unfortunately, mass shootings continue to happen across our nation in schools, businesses, religious congregations, and public spaces,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Our goal is to empower citizens with the knowledge and confidence to respond quickly and effectively should they ever find themselves in one of these situations. Preparation can save lives.”

Those interested in attending must email Donna Thorpe at: [email protected] and include their names and how many people will be attending.

Weapons are strictly prohibited inside Franklin Police Headquarters.

