Franklin Police Honor School Crossing Guards; Two Recognized For Years Of Service

The Franklin Police Department recognized its team of school crossing guards Wednesday morning during a breakfast at police headquarters, celebrating their dedication to student safety as the school year comes to a close.

All 13 crossing guards were honored for their daily commitment to managing traffic flow and helping students safely navigate busy roadways at 16 schools across the city. Two guards, however, were recognized with special distinction for their years of service.

Lisa Harris is wrapping up her 30th year as a crossing guard in Franklin and was presented with a commemorative plaque. Harris, whose mother, Mary E. Curll, also served as a crossing guard for nearly four decades, said the recognition caught her off guard.

“I was really surprised. I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” Harris said. “I’ve always loved kids, and that’s what led me to this job 30 years ago. I’ve been lucky to work at Freedom Intermediate, Centennial High, and Liberty Elementary over the years. I truly enjoy what I do. I’m not thinking about retiring anytime soon. I’d hate to leave something I’ve been doing for so long.”

Annie Esmond was also honored with a plaque for her 15 years of service, having worked at Franklin High School and Moore Elementary.

“I honestly thought I was in trouble when they called my name,” Esmond said with a laugh. “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I really appreciate the department thinking of me. I love the people and the schools I’ve worked at and I consider those students my own kids. This job has been a blessing, and I’m going to stick with it.”

Chief Deb Faulkner praised the entire group of crossing guards for their reliability and impact on the community.

“Our crossing guards are a vital part of keeping our students safe every single day,” Faulkner said. “They show up in all kinds of weather with a positive attitude and a strong sense of responsibility. We are incredibly grateful for each of them and especially thankful for the years of dedication shown by Ms. Harris and Ms. Esmond.”

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The Franklin Police Department’s crossing guards play an essential role in ensuring safe routes to and from school, building relationships with students and families, and serving as a consistent, trusted presence in the community.