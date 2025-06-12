Franklin Police Honor Restaurant Manager For Heroic Actions

The Franklin Police Department recognized a local restaurant manager Wednesday with the department’s Citizen Commendation, a distinguished honor reserved for extraordinary acts of bravery by members of the community.

Byron Crump was presented with the commendation during a ceremony at Franklin Police Headquarters in recognition of his courageous actions on the night of Saturday, April 26.

Crump intervened in a violent altercation between a man and a woman in the parking lot of the restaurant he manages. During the confrontation, a firearm became involved. Acting swiftly and without regard for his own safety, Crump separated the individuals, secured the weapon by removing its ammunition, and placed the firearm on the ground. He then ordered both parties back to their vehicles and maintained control of the situation until police arrived.

“Mr. Crump’s decisive and selfless actions likely prevented a tragic outcome,” said Sergeant Leigh Hester, who responded to the incident. “His bravery and quick thinking reflect the very best of our community.”

The Franklin Police Department commends Crump for his exceptional courage and is proud to recognize his role in helping keep our city safe.

