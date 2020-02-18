Franklin Police Honor 8-year-old at School Assembly for Heroic Action

During a school assembly at Pearre Creek Elementary, Franklin Police honored an 8-year-old girl for her heroic actions.

Last Friday, Williamson County Schools were closed due to illness – but little did 8-year-old Freya Macallan know that her day off from school would make her a hero at home. On February 7, Freya found her mom unconscious on the floor. Susan was suffering an unexpected medical emergency.

Freya called 9-1-1 and followed the dispatcher’s instructions until emergency personnel arrived to give Susan the care she needed. During this terrifying ordeal, Freya provided the assistance that her mom needed while working to keep her 6-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother calm. Freya knew to call 9-1-1 because her parents had talked with her, beforehand, about how to get help during an emergency.

Sergeant Bob Kupczyk and Officer Mike Martinez presented Freya with the Franklin Police Department’s Award for Excellence for an amazing job well-done. The Department also gave Freya a gift card to Chuck E. Cheese’s, so she could treat her parents and siblings to an afternoon on the town.