Franklin Police Establish Appointment Hotline for Child Car Seat Checkups

Franklin Police have several certified technicians who can check your child’s car seat to make sure it’s properly installed. These specially trained police officers will actually put your seat in for you, which can, especially, be a relief to new parents.
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, so Franklin Police have created an appointment hotline that parents needing installation help or to have their installed seat double-checked can call: (615) 550-6783, or schedule your appointment by email.
Here are some great links to information provided by top safety experts on car seats:
- Car Seat Types: Determine whether your child fits best in a rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat, booster seat, or seat belt.
- Car Seat Recommendations: Review NHTSA’s recommendations for the best car seat for your child’s age and size.
- Find and Compare: Find and compare car seats with NHTSA’s handy car seat finder, which also searches specific brands.
