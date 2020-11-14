Franklin Police Deputy Chief Greg Policastro Retires

Deputy Chief Greg Policastro, who joined the Franklin Police Department in 2014, is retiring. After beginning his career with the Baltimore Police Department in 1972, he served the Lakeland (Florida) Police Department for nearly 26 years, retiring at the rank of Captain to accept a position with the FPD.

After serving as Deputy Chief of FPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Policastro is retiring as the head of the Department’s Field Operations Division, which includes Uniformed Patrol, SWAT, Crisis Negotiations, Underwater Recovery & Swift Water Rescue, Traffic & Motors Unit, and Bike Patrol.

“It has been my pride and privilege to serve the City of Franklin over the past six years,” said Deputy Chief Policastro. “I’m grateful to Chief Faulkner and the remarkable officers who daily demonstrate their dedication and commitment to the residents and visitors of Franklin. I’m proud to have watched this team’s tireless work throughout the many challenges of this past year.”

Chief Deborah Faulkner said, “Deputy Chief Greg Policastro has been a valued member of my staff and the Franklin Police Department. He has served throughout his law enforcement career with pride and professionalism. I will miss him but look forward to seeing him around Franklin with his dear wife, Judith.”

“Greg and his family have been an important part of our extended City family,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “His contributions to the FPD and connection to our community are a great source of pride. I congratulate the Policastro’s as they start this new chapter and am glad that they will continue to call Franklin home.”

Deputy Chief Policastro’s last day on the job is Friday.