Franklin Police Dept. Receives Handcrafted Toy Chests For Annual Holiday Drive

The Franklin Police Department has received this year’s handcrafted wooden toy chests Wednesday, marking the start of its annual Holiday Toy Drive. The chests, built by Brad Lewis in the final days of his life, carry forward a tradition tied to the legacy of Lewis, his daughter Kristi Clark, and his grandson Carter Oakley.

Each chest will be filled with donated toys and given to children in the community who could use some extra joy this holiday season. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off through December 18 in the lobby of the Franklin Police Department headquarters at 900 Columbia Avenue.

The department thanked the community for helping bring holiday cheer to local families.

