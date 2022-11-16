Franklin Police Dept. Mourns the Loss of Retired ‘Officer Friendly,’ Ronnie Giles

Click to hear his final radio call

(Courtesy Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral home)

Lt. Ronald Edwin Giles (Ret.) Police Officer, age 76, of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee and formerly of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1946 in Franklin, TN to the late Leonard Hardy “Maupin” Giles and Eva Roberson Giles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Hardy “Junebug” Giles, Jr.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Tanya K. Giles of Cumberland Furnace; sons, Tim (Kim) Giles of Franklin and Jason (Erin) Giles of College Grove; grandchildren, Matthew Giles and Nicholas Giles; brother, Larry (Ada) Giles of Lawrenceburg; step-son, Brandon Davis.

Ronnie enlisted in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. After service he went to work for the Franklin Police Department, where he retired after serving over 20 years. He was one of the first D.A.R.E. officers in the State of Tennessee. He was known as “Officer Friendly” to most in Franklin.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from one o’clock in the afternoon until two o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Dignity Hall of Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home. Military Honors will be provided by the Tennessee Honor Guard and a Masonic Service will be provided by the Bethesda #201 Lodge of F & A.M. of Thompson Station.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Woodlawn-Roesch-PattonFH.com for the Giles family.