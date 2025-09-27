Franklin Police Department Welcomes Officer John Baker

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome its newest member, Officer John Baker, who was officially sworn in on Friday.

Baker, a Nashville native, comes to the department following his recent graduation from the police academy. He was sworn in almost immediately after completing his academy training, marking the official start of his law enforcement career.

A graduate of Brentwood Academy, Baker began his college education at Samford University before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University. While this is his first position in law enforcement, his education and community ties provide a strong foundation for his new role as a Franklin police officer.

Baker joins the department at a time of growth and momentum, becoming part of a dedicated team committed to serving and protecting the Franklin community. Unlike the 14 recruits who began training together in August as part of the department’s largest-ever class, Baker joined the department through a separate hiring process.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email