Franklin Police Department Welcomes Newest Officer

The Franklin Police Department recently welcomed a new officer, Greg Billington.

Greg comes to us from Brownsville, Oregon where he served 8 years with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

He worked various divisions such as patrol and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force where he was awarded Detective of the Year. Greg also served on the Regional SWAT Team working his way up to Assistant Entry Team Leader. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2023 supervising an 11-person patrol shift.

Prior to his law enforcement career, Greg was a member of the United States Army for 4 years where he received many awards such as the Bronze Star Medal w/ Valor and the Army commendation Medal. He has three children and enjoys hunting, fishing, off-roading, and cheering for the Oregon State Beavers.

“We feel blessed to have him as part of the FPD family and know he will be a valuable asset to the city” states Franklin Police Chief Faulkner.