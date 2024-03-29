Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Narcotics Detection K-9

The Franklin Police Department’s newest crimefighter has a nose for narcotics.

Koby, a 1-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever, is the first narcotics detection K-9 to join the law enforcement agency since 2017. He is trained to detect and alert to the odor of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. Koby can search buildings, vehicles, parcels, and more.

“From time to time, our officers encounter individuals who appear to be involved in drug sales or may be impaired in some way and are transporting illegal narcotics,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We believe having this resource will be a tremendous asset to our law enforcement mission.”

Koby will be paired with Officer Connor Jones, who has worked for the Franklin Police Department for nearly seven years.

“With Koby on the force, we will no longer have to wait for another agency with a K-9 unit to assist us,” said Jones. “We are incredibly grateful and excited to have him onboard.”

Jones and Koby recently completed their training at Canine Command LLC in Gallatin, where Koby was acquired by W. Dean Hunter.

The pair is certified through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA).

Koby’s first day on the job will be Tuesday, April 2.

To view a video of Koby, visit this link.