Franklin Police Department to Offer free Active Shooter Training Seminar

The Franklin Police Department is offering the public an opportunity to learn how to be prepared if there is an active shooter emergency.

The department is hosting a free, Citizens’ Response to Active Shooter class. This presentation will take place in the Franklin Police Department’s Community Room, located at 900 Columbia Ave.

“Unfortunately, mass shootings happen far too often in our country. Over the past week, a high school in Georgia and a stretch of interstate in Kentucky became the latest targets,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “The ultimate goal of this class is to inform members of our community how to respond to a situation we hope they will never have to experience.”

Those interested in signing up can select one of two dates:

Tuesday, September 24

Tuesday, October 8

Both sessions are from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Attendees must register at this link in order to participate.

Weapons are prohibited at Franklin Police Headquarters.

