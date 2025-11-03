Franklin Police Department to hire its First-Ever Victim Services Coordinator

The Franklin Police Department announced Monday that it is hiring a Victim Services Coordinator, a critical new position designed to strengthen the department’s support and care for victims and witnesses of crime and traumatic events.

This full-time employee will report directly to the Chief of Police and will provide compassionate, trauma-informed services to individuals and families impacted by crime. The position will offer emotional support, resources, and information about available services while serving as a vital link between victims, law enforcement, and community support agencies. On-scene response may occasionally be required at the request of law enforcement.

“Supporting victims of crime is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “This position reinforces our commitment to compassionate policing and ensures that individuals experiencing trauma receive the care, dignity, and guidance they deserve. Bringing a Victim Services Coordinator onto our team is essential to delivering the level of service our community expects.”

The creation of this role reflects a growing priority among law enforcement agencies nationwide to strengthen victim advocacy, trauma-informed response, and holistic services for those impacted by crime. The Franklin Police Department recognizes that providing this support is an essential component of public safety and community trust.

Qualifications

Candidates should possess:

• A bachelor’s degree in social work, psychology, criminal justice, or a related field from an accredited college or university

• A master’s degree and/or licensure in counseling or social work is desirable

• A minimum of three (3) years of experience providing victim advocacy or counseling services, preferably in a law enforcement or crisis intervention setting

• Strong interpersonal skills, knowledge of trauma-informed practices, and an understanding of victim advocacy principles

This is not a remote or work-from-home position.

Starting pay is $69,468-$75,598/Annually.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply by visiting this link.

