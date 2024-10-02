Franklin Police Department Swears in new Officers

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome three new police officers to the force.

Officers Robert Lozano, Brandon Perry, and Matthew Saad were sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. Their friends and family were in attendance, along with many members of the Franklin Police Department.

Lozano comes to the agency from San Diego County, California, where he worked as a patrol and school resource officer. “I am excited to serve a community where the American dream is alive and well,” Lozano said. “I will do my best to ensure its citizens continue to have a safe and vibrant place to call home.”

Perry has lived in Middle Tennessee for 15 years and went to Pace High School in Franklin. He later graduated from University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The Franklin Police Department is his first law enforcement agency. “I am extremely grateful to work for a city that I’m so familiar with,” he said.

Saad was born and raised in Franklin and was also a student at Pace High School. He later graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Columbia State University. “This is my home,” said Saad. “I’m excited and ready to serve this wonderful community.”

The Franklin Police Department continues to search for new hires, whether it’s someone from a different department, or individuals interested in starting their law enforcement careers. Applicants can apply here.

