Franklin Police Department Swears In New Officer

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome a new officer to the force.

Officer Payton Shinault was sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Thursday afternoon. His friends and family were in attendance, along with many members of the Franklin Police Department.

Shinault was raised in Somerville. In high school, he was a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol. After high school, he attended Union University in Jackson and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. While attending college, he served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Fayette County Fire Department.

For more information on job opportunities with the Franklin Police Department, please visit www.franklintn.gov/joinfpd

