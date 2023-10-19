Franklin Police Department’s Spokesperson, Veteran to Retire This Month

Lieutenant Charlie Warner began his two-and-a-half decades of service to the Franklin community in 1999. The 25-year Franklin Police veteran has announced that he is retiring on October 27. The community is invited to his celebration that day, at 3:00 p.m. at Franklin Police Headquarters, 900 Columbia Avenue.

Warner, a Chicagoland native, fell in love with Franklin’s charm while in town to sing in a show at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon. Warner’s other music accolades include a performance at the Opry House in Nashville, and co-writing songs with country music legends like Leslie Satcher, Karen Staley, and Scott Reeves.

After patrolling Franklin neighborhoods for about two-and-a-half years, Warner was promoted to Detective, quickly earning the opportunity for a special three-and-a-half-year assignment to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force in Nashville. While on that temporary assignment as a Special Federal Officer, Warner received three U.S. Attorney’s Office Awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement for his work in bank robbery, murder for hire, organized crime, and child exploitation cases.

In 2007, Warner was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the FPD’s Criminal Investigation Division where he supervised Major Crimes Unit Detectives, before being promoted to his current rank of Lieutenant, in 2015.

Lt. Warner helped to bring the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to Franklin and helped to create the FPD’s Media and Public Affairs office, where he has served as the Franklin Police Department spokesperson since 2008. Warner was also instrumental in bringing police body cameras to the FPD.

Lt. Warner is a 2010 graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, where he trained for 10 weeks with law enforcement executives from 49 states and 25 countries.

“They say that a policeman is a little boy who grew up to be what he said he was going to be,” said Lt. Warner. “That’s me! It’s all I can ever remember wanting to do. I’ve gotten to live out my childhood dream for the past two-and-a-half decades. I feel very, very lucky! Getting to serve the Franklin community for this long has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’ve served with some incredible people and am so grateful for the work we got to do, and the friendships we’ve made along the way.”

Lt. Warner says that he’s missed some things in his family life – a sacrifice that every police officer makes. What he looks most forward to is making up for every minute of that lost time. “It’s those new opportunities, those new moments I’m looking most forward to,” said Warner. “I am so excited to be stepping into the next season with my rock-star wife of 21 years and our three amazing children. The best is yet to come!”