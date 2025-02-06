Franklin Police Department Receives State Reaccreditation

The Franklin Police Department has received state reaccreditation by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP).

The announcement was made Thursday at a ceremony in Nashville. Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner, Lieutenant Matt Smalley, and Sergeant Brandon Sandrell received the framed accreditation certificate from Chief Mark Gibson, the President of TACP. The Franklin Police Department received its first state accreditation in 2021. It is awarded by TACP every four years.

“We are proud to once again be recognized by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police,” said Faulkner.

Earlier this year, TACP representatives conducted an in-depth, on-site inspection of the Franklin Police Department, examining all aspects of its policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services. TACP officials were especially complimentary of the police department’s focus on officer wellness and safety.

“Achieving reaccreditation is proof that the quality of services provided to the citizens of Franklin is the gold standard. I am thankful to everyone at the Franklin Police Department for their diligence and dedication,” said Faulkner.

On the international level, the Franklin Police Department is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Last March, the agency was accredited by the organization for the eighth time since 2001.

