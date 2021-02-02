Franklin Police Department Receives State Accreditation

After an in-depth examination of its policies, processes, and professionalism, the Franklin Police Department received its Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting, Wednesday. The accreditation follows an exhaustive review of the Department to ensure it is operating at a level that meets or exceeds the high standards of the accrediting body.

The Franklin Police Department is among 61 Tennessee police agencies that have attained this prestigious designation. The Department has been Internationally Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 2001.

Chief Deborah Faulkner said, “Our commitment to improvement is continual. We are always striving to serve Franklin with Excellence by meeting and exceeding national best practices in law enforcement. Our community deserves that.”

Last week, the Franklin Police Department received Presidential Certification pursuant to Executive Order 13929, certifying that the Department’s Use of Force Policy meets or exceeds the recommendations of the United States Department of Justice.

“I applaud the FPD team on their commitment to serving our community at the highest level possible,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Their commitment to serving Franklin and protecting our citizens is tireless and appreciated.”