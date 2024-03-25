Franklin Police Department Receives International Reaccrediation

The Franklin Police Department has once again received international reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The announcement was made at CALEA’s Spring Conference in Montgomery, Ala. this past Saturday night. Franklin Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Butler, Lt. Matt Smalley, and Sgt. Brandon Sandrell attended the event. The CALEA reaccreditation is the department’s eighth since the department’s initial accreditation in 2001.

“The CALEA Accreditation program is the gold standard for law enforcement agencies,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “I am beyond proud that CALEA has once again recognized our department’s exemplary standards.”

Last fall, a CALEA representative conducted an in-depth inspection of the Franklin Police Department, examining all aspects of its policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“The people of Franklin deserve the best, and we believe the accreditation process makes us the best we can be,” according to Faulkner.

On the state level, the Franklin Police Department is accredited by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.