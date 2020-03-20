The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce that it was awarded its seventh reaccreditation by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. In October, a team of assessors conducted an in-depth inspection of the Franklin Police Department, examining all aspects of its policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. Accredited agencies are recognized as having attained professional excellence in public safety.

“The CALEA Accreditation process is the gold standard for law enforcement agencies,” said Deborah Faulkner, Chief of Police. “It is a tool that promotes community trust, excellent policy development, it promotes transparency and continuous review of police procedures. We believe the accreditation process makes us the best we can be—our community deserves nothing less than our best. We are extremely proud of this recognition.”