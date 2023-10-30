Franklin Police Department Offers Two Active Shooter Response Classes for Public

By
Source Staff
-

Franklin-In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public.

During the holidays many residents will be traveling, attending parties and out in public spaces. This class provides information on what to look for and how to react in the event of an emergency.

The 2 classes will be available:

Sign up for either class at the link above.

