Franklin Police Looking for Convicted Felon Who Struck an Officer with his Vehicle

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a convicted felon who was recently sentenced for striking an officer with his vehicle.

Roy Nicholson III, 28, of Columbia, was scheduled to turn himself in on January 2 to begin his five-year prison sentence, but never showed. A capias warrant has been issued.

In April 2022, Nicholson struck Officer Dustyn Stevens with his vehicle while attempting to flee a traffic stop along I-65. Nicholson was convicted in August 2024 of reckless aggravated assault, evading arrest with a deadly weapon (vehicle), possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was sentenced in November 2024.

Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513, or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County, (615) 794-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.

