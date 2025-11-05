Franklin Police Department Launches 2025 Holiday Toy Drive Honoring Three Special Lives

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce that its annual Holiday Toy Drive is officially underway. Beginning November 5, the community is invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children and teenagers at Police Headquarters, located at 900 Columbia Ave., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. The drive will continue through Thursday, December 18.

This year carries a deeper meaning than ever before.

Since 2016, this toy drive has honored the memory of Kristi Clark and her 10-year-old son, Carter Oakley, who were tragically killed along I-65 in February 2015 after stopping to help strangers involved in a crash. Their legacy of kindness, selflessness, and doing good for others became the heart of this annual initiative.

To continue that legacy, Kristi’s father, Brad Lewis, poured his own grief and love into building handcrafted wooden toy chests for the Franklin Police Department—chests that would be filled with toys and delivered to families in need each holiday season. Those chests became a symbol of hope, healing, and community.

This year, the toy drive is held in memory of Kristi, of Carter, and now of Brad. Brad recently passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Yet even in his final days, he continued building toy chests for this year’s drive. His lasting act of love will once again bring joy to Franklin families.

“Brad Lewis embodied the very spirit of this toy drive,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Even through his own pain, he chose to be a light for others. Kristi and Carter lost their lives while helping strangers. Brad honored them by helping even more strangers. Our hope is that the community will join us in honoring all three of them by giving with the same generosity they lived by.”

Each toy donated will be delivered to Franklin families who could use an extra measure of joy this holiday season.

The Franklin Police Department encourages residents, businesses, community groups, and schools to participate.

“Every toy represents more than a gift,” Faulkner added. “It represents love, hope, and the reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can choose kindness, just as Kristi, Carter, and Brad did.”

The Franklin Police Department thanks the community for its continued support in making the holidays brighter for those who need it most.

