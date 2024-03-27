Franklin Police Department Investigating an Uptick in “Bank Jugging” Cases

The Franklin Police Department is advising residents to be cautious when withdrawing money from a bank or ATM.

Over the last few months, the law enforcement agency has investigated multiple cases referred to as “bank jugging.” According to police, criminals conduct surveillance on ATMs and banks and then follow the person who withdrew cash to their next destination. At that time, the victim is either robbed, or their car burglarized. In one recent case, Franklin police officers said $4,000 was stolen from a vehicle after the victim visited a bank and left their cash inside the automobile.

To avoid becoming a victim, vigilance is key:

When at the bank or ATM, be aware of your surroundings and look for any suspicious activity.

If you’re driving and believe you’re being followed, call 9-1-1, or find a nearby law enforcement agency or officer.

When your vehicle is parked, do not leave valuables inside.

Make sure the vehicle is locked and the windows are up.

A Public Service Announcement from the Franklin Police Department on “bank jugging” can be found here.