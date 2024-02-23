Franklin Police Department Hires New Public Information Manager

The Franklin Police Department is pleased to welcome Max Winitz as its new Public Information Manager. Winitz is the first Public Information Manager who is not a sworn officer in the department and comes with an extensive media background.

Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said, “Max will be a great addition to the Franklin Police Department. He comes to us with an impressive background and career successes, I look forward to his innovative ideas and creativity towards continuing our engagement with the community we serve.”`

Winitz comes to the department after spending more than two years as the Media Relations Coordinator for Middle Tennessee’s local blood supplier, Blood Assurance. “I am beyond excited to begin this journey with the Franklin Police Department. I’ve often said that Franklin is the greatest city in the state, and its residents should be proud to have such an outstanding police force,” according to Winitz. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to highlight the exceptional work that the men and women of the Franklin Police Department do on a daily basis.”

Winitz will be lead the department’s community outreach efforts and serve as media liaison. Prior to his position with Blood Assurance, Winitz spent nearly 13 years as a broadcast news anchor and reporter for several network affiliates across the country. During his career in television news, the Miami, Fl. native was honored with numerous awards from the Associated Press, and the Radio-Television-Digital-News-Association (RTDNA). His in-depth reporting on disgraced Subway pitchman, Jared Fogle, was recently highlighted in a documentary on Discovery ID/HBO Max, Catching a Monster: Jared from Subway.

Winitz also served as the Communications, Media and Public Relations Manager for the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Fl., where he oversaw more than 300 credentialed reporters and photographers from around the world. He obtained his B.A. in Journalism from Quinnipiac University.

Winitz resides in Middle Tennessee with his wife, Hayley, and their two young daughters, Brighton, and Jordan, along with two rescue pups, Mattie and Jade. He enjoys fishing, dining out, and rooting for his favorite Miami sports teams.

Winitz’s first day was February 19, you can reach him at [email protected].