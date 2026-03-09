Franklin Police Department Accepting Applications for 2026 Citizens’ Police Academy

The Franklin Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2026 Citizens’ Police Academy, and this is your chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at how your police department works.

The six-week program begins Tuesday, April 7, and will take place each Tuesday from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Franklin Police Department.

Participants will learn directly from Franklin Police officers and staff about the many responsibilities involved in modern policing. Topics typically include:

• Patrol operations

• Traffic enforcement and crash investigations

• Criminal investigations

• Crime scene processing

• Use of force and officer decision-making

• Community policing efforts

• Specialized units and equipment

The Citizens’ Police Academy is designed to give residents a better understanding of police work while strengthening the partnership between the Franklin Police Department and the community.

More News Here

Spots are limited, so interested applicants are encouraged to apply soon!

Submit your application here

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email