The Franklin Police Department is inviting the public to its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this Wednesday at 8 a.m.

It will take place in front of police headquarters at 900 Columbia Ave.

The law enforcement agency will be joined by the Franklin Fire Department and city leaders.

Attendees will hear remarks from Police Chief Deb Faulkner, Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, and City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

